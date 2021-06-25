McMaster signs bill providing immunity to businesses threatened by COVID-related lawsuits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster, members of the General Assembly and business leaders from around the state joined for the signing of the South Carolina COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act.

The governors office said it was the ceremonial signing of a A pro-business bill that provides legal immunity to businesses, state agencies, and healthcare facilities that reasonably adhered to public health guidelines at the time a coronavirus-related claim arose.

The bill is formally known as S.147.

“South Carolina’s businesses and medical professionals stood on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic adapting to ever-changing safety measures to protect their employees, customers, and community,” McMaster said. “As they protected us, it is now time we return the favor and protect them from frivolous lawsuits brought on by COVID-19. The COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act carries on our rich tradition of common sense, pro-business legislation – which companies from around the world have come to recognize – bringing more jobs and investment to South Carolina.”

The governor’s office said the act provides immunity from COVID-19 related lawsuits. They say businesses or employers will retain immunity unless it is proven by clear and convincing evidence that the business caused an injury or damage from grossly negligent, reckless, willful, or intentional misconduct.

A medical provider will retain immunity unless it is proven by a preponderance of evidence that the provider caused an injury or damage from grossly negligent, reckless, willful, or intentional misconduct, a statement from the governor’s office said.

The immunity covers the start of the declared pandemic on March 13, 2020, and ends on December 3, 2021, 180 days after the final State of Emergency.

Governor McMaster wrote a letter in April to the General Assembly urging them to pass the bill without delay.

