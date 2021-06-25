MUSC board votes to acquire Providence Health and KershawHealth

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina will purchase three Midlands-area hospitals and other facilities.

The purchase, approved by the Medical University Hospital Authority Board of Trustees during this month’s meeting, will include Providence Health and KershawHealth, which are currently part of LifePoint Health.

Terms of the transaction have not yet been disclosed.

The acquisition will also include a freestanding emergency department and affiliated physician practice locations serving communities in the Midlands, MUSC spokesperson Sheila Champlin said.

“This is an exciting day for MUSC and for the state as we continue to develop our network with the acquisition of these health care facilities and establish a larger footprint in rural and underserved counties,” MUSC President Dr. David J. Cole said. “As the state’s only comprehensive academic health system, we understand that we have a responsibility to enable better access to complex, high-end care while working to facilitate the best-quality local care possible. This acquisition will broaden our ability to serve greater numbers of patients, families and communities and that is a reason to celebrate.”

Providence Health serves Columbia and the surrounding region with two full-service hospitals and a freestanding emergency room. KershawHealth is a full service medical center in Camden and has been an MUSC Health affiliate since 2015.

“MUSC has tremendous potential to meet the growing needs of patients and families around our state,” MUSC Board Chairman Dr. James Lemon said. “That is why we are excited about today’s announcement. As the only comprehensive health sciences facility in the state, with an unmatched record of patient care and meaningful research, MUSC has the unique capacity to improve health outcomes for those it serves.”

MUSC Health anticipates hiring all active employees in good standing at compensation levels generally consistent with current rates and fair market value, Champlin said.

MUSC team members will meet with the administrators at each of the facilities to determine staffing and needs, with the intent to make operations as efficient and successful as possible, maximizing value to patients, families and their respective communities.

The transaction can only be finalized after review and approval by the State Fiscal Accountability Authority, which provides fiscal oversight for the state and meets the public sector needs by delivering quality, cost-effective insurance, procurement and engineering services. In addition, other customary regulatory reviews must also be completed.

