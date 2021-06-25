New details shared on decomposed body found in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State and local authorities are continuing to investigate the discovery of a dead body behind an Aiken medical center.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reports they were called to a wooded area behind Aiken Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates on 410 University Parkway after a body was found in the woods.

The coroner’s office reports an autopsy reveals the victim was a white female. The cause of death remains unclear.

A presumptive identification has been made but DNA tests will have to be completed to positively identify the victim, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported on Friday.

The call was received at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday after a person walking a dog made the discovery.

The body was in stages of decomposition and will be autopsied Thursday in Newberry.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety and SLED are continuing with the investigation.

Agents with SLED can be seen looking over a tapped off area behind a building along University Parkway. (WRDW)

