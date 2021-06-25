SC Lottery
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s

Ricky Lynn McClellan
Ricky Lynn McClellan(Concord Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after police say he was spotted behind a dumpster with a child at a N.C. mall, and now investigators are looking for more possible victims.

On June 24, the Concord Police Department arrested 66-year-old Ricky Lynn McClellan and charged him with one count of indecent liberties with a minor. Officers began investigating after they got an anonymous tip of suspicious activity described as “an older male and a younger child behind a dumpster near Carolina Mall.”

After conducting interviews, police determined McClellan had victimized the child and that he is suspected of victimizing other children as far back as the late 1980s.

Investigators say McClellan also claims to have been affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America for the past 40 years.

Stuart Williams, Scout Executive/CEO of Central North Carolina Council for Boy Scouts of America, released the following statement in response to the accusations against McClellan:

“Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of children in our Scouting programs — it is our top priority. The BSA has some of the strongest youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization, which are informed by respected experts in the fields of child safety, law enforcement, and child psychology. Our multi-layered safeguards include the following measures, all of which act as barriers to abuse: mandatory youth protection training for all volunteers and employees; a leadership policy that requires at least two youth-protection trained adults be present with youth at all times during Scouting activities and bans one-on-one situations where adults would have any interaction alone with children — either in person, online, or via phone or text; a thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff including criminal background checks; a ban on the use of recording devices/cell phones near bathrooms and shower houses; and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse to law enforcement. The BSA also offers a 24/7 Scouts First Helpline (1-844-SCOUTS1) and email contact address (scouts1st@scouting.org) for help reporting suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior.”

Williams says Boy Scouts of America will fully cooperate with the investigation.

McClellan is currently being held under $75,000 secure bond in the Cabarrus County Jail.

Anyone with further information about the case or any other criminal activity involving McClellan is urged to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

