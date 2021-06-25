Police search for gunman in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person was found shot in her home Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Yearling Drive at approximately 10:15 a.m. to a report of an injured woman lying on the floor inside her home, an incident report states.

Medics responded and began treating the victim at the scene, the report states.

Her condition was not immediately clear.

Police say they do not have any information on a possible gunman.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-607-2076.

