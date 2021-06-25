SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Scattered storms return to the forecast beginning today!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’ll slowly transition today from sunshine and low humidity to more clouds, more humidity and the chance of rain. A trough of low pressure offshore will drift toward the coast today increasing the rain chance as early as lunch time. A line of showers and storms may form near the coast early this afternoon and then move westward toward I-95 by early this evening. Highs today will be in the mid 80s. A mainly dry evening is expected but showers may increase, especially near the coast, by tomorrow morning. Saturday may be wet at times near the coast in the morning followed by inland storms in the afternoon. Drier weather is expected on Sunday with only a slight chance of rain in the forecast. Highs will be near 90 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystander video captured vehicles on fire after a crash that happened at 5:03 a.m. Thursday on...
I-26 eastbound lanes reopened following 9-vehicle crash
Jason Patno was arrested on Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
Charleston Co. Emergency Management director accused of confining, assaulting woman
Three people have been transported to the hospital following a collision in Goose Creek...
Three transported to the hospital after crash involving chase suspect in Goose Creek
North Charleston Police Pfc. Adrian Besancon, Off-duty Charleston Police school resource...
Police officers rescue injured woman from burning vehicle in North Charleston
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Jaquez Butler, 16, died at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday....
Coroner releases name of 16-year-old victim in fatal North Charleston shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Rain chances return!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday evening forecast