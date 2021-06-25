Scattered storms return to the forecast beginning today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’ll slowly transition today from sunshine and low humidity to more clouds, more humidity and the chance of rain. A trough of low pressure offshore will drift toward the coast today increasing the rain chance as early as lunch time. A line of showers and storms may form near the coast early this afternoon and then move westward toward I-95 by early this evening. Highs today will be in the mid 80s. A mainly dry evening is expected but showers may increase, especially near the coast, by tomorrow morning. Saturday may be wet at times near the coast in the morning followed by inland storms in the afternoon. Drier weather is expected on Sunday with only a slight chance of rain in the forecast. Highs will be near 90 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

