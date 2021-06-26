SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews respond to broken water main on James Island

A broken water main on James Island is resulting in traffic diversions on Saturday.
A broken water main on James Island is resulting in traffic diversions on Saturday.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A broken water main on James Island is resulting in traffic diversions on Saturday.

According to the Charleston Police Department, dispatch received the initial call at 1:41 p.m. about a broken water main near Fort Johnson Road and Secessionville Road.

Authorities say traffic is being diverted at the intersection and motorists are asked to exercise caution when approaching the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.
Lowcountry student crowned Miss South Carolina Teen
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on...
Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested
Charleston police officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive at 6 p.m....
Police officers investigating after 2 people shot in West Ashley
Geneviese Green's home on Central Park Road appears to have been struck by at least three...
James Island woman fed up with people shooting at her home
Officers say Lyric Whitfield and Desiree Najee Brown were arrested in connection to a June 18...
Officers: Two arrests made in North Charleston stabbing

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to broken water main on James Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officers: Two arrests made in North Charleston stabbing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One person dead following house fire in North Charleston
Charleston pet owners in need got a helping hand on Saturday thanks to a local shelter and a...
Pet Helpers hosts pet supply distribution event