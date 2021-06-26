Crews respond to broken water main on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A broken water main on James Island is resulting in traffic diversions on Saturday.

According to the Charleston Police Department, dispatch received the initial call at 1:41 p.m. about a broken water main near Fort Johnson Road and Secessionville Road.

Authorities say traffic is being diverted at the intersection and motorists are asked to exercise caution when approaching the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

