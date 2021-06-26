SC Lottery
Daily showers and storms continue over the next few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough of low pressure along the coast will keep showers and storms in the forecast today. Showers and storms will move onshore this morning, and will continue for the rest of the day. While we are not expecting a washout, keep the rain gear close by as any thunderstorm could produce heavy rain. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s. Activity will diminish this evening and Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. An area of high pressure will keep the day mainly dry, not ruling out an isolated shower or storm but coverage will be much less than today. With more sunshine, highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday. A secondary trough of low pressure will approach the area on Monday, scattered showers and storms will be likely at any point in the day. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. The rest of the week will feature daily showers and storm chances, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 87, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm. High 89, Low 72.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 86, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 87, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 89, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 90, Low 75.

