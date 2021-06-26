Deputies asking for public’s help in armed robbery investigation
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an armed robbery investigation.
Deputies say Sam’s Quick Stop at 95 North Williamsburg County Highway was robbed last Saturday, June 19.
It’s also known as the old Ward’s Store.
If you have any information about the robbery, you’re asked to contact Investigator Jalisa Brown at 843-355-6381 or send a direct message to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
