Deputies asking for public’s help in armed robbery investigation

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an armed robbery investigation.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an armed robbery investigation.

Deputies say Sam’s Quick Stop at 95 North Williamsburg County Highway was robbed last Saturday, June 19.

It’s also known as the old Ward’s Store.

If you have any information about the robbery, you’re asked to contact Investigator Jalisa Brown at 843-355-6381 or send a direct message to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance with an armed robbery that occurred on June 19,...

Posted by Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

