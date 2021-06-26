SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

By CNN
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has announced a voluntary recall of various size packages of its fresh blueberries due to possible Cyclospora contamination.

The recall affects Dole’s fresh blueberries distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin, along with two Canadian provinces.

Package sizes range from six to 24 ounce packages with various “pack out” dates from May 28, 2021, to June 9, 2021.

The Cyclospora parasite can cause an intestinal infection through contaminated food or water with a number of possible symptoms.

The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been tied to the recall.

Consumers who believe they have the affected product are urged to throw it away.

Exact UPC and product lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive at 6 p.m....
Police officers investigating after 2 people shot in West Ashley
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
$100,000 reward offered for info that solves Murdaugh family killings
Geneviese Green's home on Central Park Road appears to have been struck by at least three...
James Island woman fed up with people shooting at her home
North Charleston Police say one person was found shot in her home Thursday afternoon.
Woman found shot inside North Charleston home

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for
At 9:50 p.m., 911 operators received a call reporting that a house was on fire on Crosby...
One person dead following house fire in North Charleston
Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to cyclospora
The Stingrays dropped game 1 of the Kelly Cup finals to Ft. Wayne, 7-2
Komets Take Kelly Cup Finals Game 1, 7-2