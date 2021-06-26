Embry Ends it: RiverDogs Walk Off GreenJackets, 9-8

Charleston, S.C. — Jonathan Embry capped off a six-run ninth inning with a game-winning single to beat the Augusta GreenJackets, 9-8, Friday night, in front of 4,942 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Embry’s walk-off single to center field gave the Charleston RiverDogs their first win this season when trailing after eight innings.

The GreenJackets (20-25) took the lead immediately as Bryson Horne hit the first of his two home runs in the top of the first inning, giving Augusta a 1-0 lead. The GreenJackets continued the attack with a Vaughn Grissom sacrifice fly in the second inning and an RBI triple from Stephen Paolini in the third. The GreenJackets scored in each of the first three innings for the second straight night.

Bryson Horne added his second home run of the night in the fourth inning, giving the GreenJackets a 5-1 lead.

Charleston (29-15) got on the board with Heriberto Hernandez’s fourth home run of the year, a solo shot to left field off starter Jared Johnson with one out in the second inning. The RiverDogs would further cut into the deficit in the fifth, when Curtis Mead produced his league-leading 17th double of the year, scoring Embry, and Diego Infante chipped in a sacrifice fly to plate Johan Lopez.

Clinging to a 5-3 lead in the ninth, the GreenJackets would tack on three insurance runs, when Infante dropped a fly ball in left field, allowing three runs to score, granting Augusta a 8-3 lead.

However, the RiverDogs responded in the home-half, batting around and scoring six runs against the GreenJackets bullpen. After back-to-back walks opened the inning, Mead delivered his second RBI double of the night. Then, following a Nick Schnell RBI groundout to first base, Osleivis Basabe made it a one-run game with a two-run triple to right field, his first of the season.

The RiverDogs tied the game on a safety squeeze from Abiezel Ramirez, setting the stage for Embry’s heroics, as the catcher looped the game-winning base hit to center field for the walk-off victory.

Zach Seipel (0-2) was saddled with the loss after surrendering the final two runs without registering an out. Hector Figueroa (2-2) earned the victory, despite allowing three unearned runs in his one inning of relief. Audry Lugo tossed 2 ⅔ scoreless innings out of the bullpen, while the RiverDogs starter, Matthew Peguero, did not factor in the decision for his two innings of work, allowing a pair of runs on three hits.

The comeback victory was capped by a REV Federal Credit Union fireworks show on Boeing Red Shirt Friday.

The series continues on Saturday night with game five of six. The RiverDogs will have LHP Ben Brecht (0-2, 4.28) on the mound against RHP Malcolm Van Buren (2021 debut) for the GreenJackets. Saturday’s game is Toilet Paper Night, where fans will help to TP the ballpark with rolls of toilet paper after the game. The team will also don its special Boiled Peanuts jerseys, and fans will see an LED light show after the game.