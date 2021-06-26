FBI: Man wanted for shooting police officer in the face may be in South Carolina

SC Lottery
Authorities are looking for Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace who is wanted for first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.(FBI)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FBI officials said a man wanted for shooting a police officer in the face may be in South Carolina.

Authorities are looking for Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace who is wanted for first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. FBI Supervisory Special Agent Donald Wood said Wallace may also have contacts in South Carolina.

Authorities also reported that Wallace has ties to Miami, Atlanta and Toomsboro, Ga., and Maryland. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 1-386-671-5428.

“You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov,” the FBI said.

Wallace is wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.

“Wallace is alleged to have shot the officer in the face when the officer was investigating suspicious activity near Wallace’s vehicle,” FBI officials said. “On June 24, 2021, Wallace was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.”

