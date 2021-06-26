SC Lottery
Lowcountry student crowned Miss South Carolina Teen

A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.

17-year-old Dabria Aguilar, a student at Hanahan High School, won the pageant Friday at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

Lowcountry student Dabria Aguilar named Miss South Carolina Teen
Lowcountry student Dabria Aguilar named Miss South Carolina Teen(Amanda Ferguson Photography)

According to a press release, she was a preliminary talent winner performing a contemporary ballet to the music, Brotsjor.

Aguilar is now expected to compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant in Orlando, Florida. The pageant is scheduled for July 30.

Miss South Carolina Teen’s first runner up, Miss Georgetown County Teen Hannah Young, is also from the Lowcountry.

