Officers: Two arrests made in North Charleston stabbing

Officers say Lyric Whitfield and Desiree Najee Brown were arrested in connection to a June 18...
Officers say Lyric Whitfield and Desiree Najee Brown were arrested in connection to a June 18 stabbing on Fain Street.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers have arrested two women in connection to a June 18 stabbing on Fain Street.

The North Charleston Police Department says 23-year-old Lyric Whitfield was arrested on Friday by the Intelligence Led Policing Unit and the US Marshals Task Force on warrants charging her with attempted murder and third degree attempted arson.

Officers say they were dispatched to Fain Street on June 18 for a report of a woman located lying in the roadway. When officers arrived, they say, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Later that day, the vehicle where the victim was stabbed was located partially burned, authorities say.

Officers say a second arrest in connection to the stabbing was made on Monday when Desiree Najee Brown was arrested for attempted murder and third degree arson.

