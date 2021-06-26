SC Lottery
Pedestrian hit, killed in Orangeburg Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling north on US-301 at around 10:14 p.m. Friday, when it hit a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

This happened in the area near Squirrel Run Lane.

Highway Patrol says the pedestrian died at the scene and the driver of the car was taken to Orangeburg Regional Medial Center with injuries.

They say the driver, Niesha Williams of Orangeburg, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Highway patrol says to contact The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

