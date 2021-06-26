Pet Helpers hosts pet supply distribution event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston pet owners in need got a helping hand on Saturday thanks to a local shelter and a national retailer.

Pet owners lined up at Pet Helpers on James Island to pick up free dog food, cat litter and other pet supplies that were donated to the shelter by online pet store Chewy.

The shelter says Chewy donated 39,000 pounds of supplies, some of which the shelter used and more that it was able to donate to other Lowcountry animal shelters.

Pet Helpers was left with almost 8,000 pounds of supplies that they used for today’s event.

“There’s a huge monthly expense that comes (with) taking care of cats and dogs with litter and food each month so we’re happy to just alleviate that in any way we can,” Pet Helpers Marketing/PR Manager Will Howell said.

In addition to today’s event, Pet Helpers opporates a year-round food bank for pet owners who need a little help. Those interested can email the shelter for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.