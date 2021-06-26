SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pet Helpers hosts pet supply distribution event

Charleston pet owners in need got a helping hand on Saturday thanks to a local shelter and a...
Charleston pet owners in need got a helping hand on Saturday thanks to a local shelter and a national retailer.(Live 5)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston pet owners in need got a helping hand on Saturday thanks to a local shelter and a national retailer.

Pet owners lined up at Pet Helpers on James Island to pick up free dog food, cat litter and other pet supplies that were donated to the shelter by online pet store Chewy.

The shelter says Chewy donated 39,000 pounds of supplies, some of which the shelter used and more that it was able to donate to other Lowcountry animal shelters.

Pet Helpers was left with almost 8,000 pounds of supplies that they used for today’s event.

“There’s a huge monthly expense that comes (with) taking care of cats and dogs with litter and food each month so we’re happy to just alleviate that in any way we can,” Pet Helpers Marketing/PR Manager Will Howell said.

In addition to today’s event, Pet Helpers opporates a year-round food bank for pet owners who need a little help. Those interested can email the shelter for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.
Lowcountry student crowned Miss South Carolina Teen
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on...
Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested
Charleston police officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive at 6 p.m....
Police officers investigating after 2 people shot in West Ashley
Geneviese Green's home on Central Park Road appears to have been struck by at least three...
James Island woman fed up with people shooting at her home
Officers say Lyric Whitfield and Desiree Najee Brown were arrested in connection to a June 18...
Officers: Two arrests made in North Charleston stabbing

Latest News

Crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Saturday on Highway 17 in Awendaw.
Crews respond to crash on Highway 17 in Awendaw
100 air conditioner units were given away to seniors in the Lowcountry Saturday as part of...
Project Cool Breeze gives out dozens of A/C units to seniors
Anthony Scott and community activists say there are a lot of changes left to be made after...
Walter Scott’s brother says more to be done after Chauvin sentencing
At 9:50 p.m., 911 operators received a call reporting that a house was on fire on Crosby...
One person dead following house fire in North Charleston