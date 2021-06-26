Police officers investigating after 2 people shot in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after two people were shot in West Ashley Friday night.

Charleston police officials said it happened at an apartment in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive at 6 p.m. Both of the victims were transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective.

