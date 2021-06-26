SC Lottery
Project Cool Breeze gives out dozens of A/C units to seniors

100 air conditioner units were given away to seniors in the Lowcountry Saturday as part of...
100 air conditioner units were given away to seniors in the Lowcountry Saturday as part of Project Cool Breeze.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - 100 air conditioner units were given away to seniors in the Lowcountry Saturday as part of Project Cool Breeze.

The project, which was started by State Representative Wendell Gilliard, helps eligible folks who are 60 and older stay cool during the hot summers we see in the area.

The project is also supported by partners like Lowes, Boeing and even Live 5.

“It gets hot here in Carolina,” said Rodney Mock, one of the senior leaders at Lowe’s West Ashley. “Some of our elderly people, they really need it. Sometimes they can’t afford air conditions. These units are designed to cool down their houses and make it safe for them. [I’m] just happy to be a part of it. Lowe’s has been doing it for 22 years. It’s a great feeling.”

This is the first distribution of the year, but event organizers said they plan to have additional A/C giveaways in the future.

To sign up, you can download an application from their website. A volunteer will then contact you to confirm your appointment.

You can also call 843-226-7706 to request an application.

