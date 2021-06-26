SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sullivan’s Island celebrates Carolina Day

Saturday is Carolina Day, which commemorates the Battle of Sullivan’s Island and the defeat of...
Saturday is Carolina Day, which commemorates the Battle of Sullivan’s Island and the defeat of the British Royal Navy back in 1776.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday is Carolina Day, which commemorates the Battle of Sullivan’s Island and the defeat of the British Royal Navy back in 1776.

In honor of the holiday, dozens gathered at Town Hall Plaza on Sullivan’s Island to commemorate the 245th anniversary of that battle.

Event organizers said the Battle of Sullivan’s Island was one of the first American victories in the Revolutionary War back on June 28, 1776. According to the South Carolina Historical Society, a year after the battle of Sullivan’s Island, Charlestonians commemorated the victory, and the holiday, called Carolina Day, has been celebrated in the state ever since.

Saturday morning, the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center and the Town of Sullivan’s Island came together with community members and visitors to discuss the Island’s role in the Revolution, as well as listen to speakers and watch the raising of the Moultrie Flag.

“I loved the celebration,” said Hanks Collias, who attended the event. “I learned a lot about my grandfather’s history and all about that stuff.”

The celebrations aren’t done yet, though. Sunday, there will be special programs at Fort Moultrie and park entrance fees will be suspended. You will be able to see Musket drills, firing demonstrations and more.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive at 6 p.m....
Police officers investigating after 2 people shot in West Ashley
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on...
Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested
A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.
Lowcountry student crowned Miss South Carolina Teen
Geneviese Green's home on Central Park Road appears to have been struck by at least three...
James Island woman fed up with people shooting at her home
At 9:50 p.m., 911 operators received a call reporting that a house was on fire on Crosby...
One person dead following house fire in North Charleston

Latest News

100 air conditioner units were given away to seniors in the Lowcountry Saturday as part of...
Project Cool Breeze gives out dozens of A/C units to seniors
Critical Race Theory is not part of South Carolina’s K-12 curriculum, educators say, and state...
Bills, the budget, and letters to university presidents: the critical race theory debate in SC
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an armed robbery...
Deputies asking for public’s help in armed robbery investigation
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on...
Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested