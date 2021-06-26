SC Lottery
Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested

More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and dangerous.(News 13 Orlando via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on a wooded property just outside of Atlanta.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters that 29-year-old Othal Wallace was arrested early Saturday.

Wallace is accused of shooting 26-year-old officer Jason Raynor after the officer approached Wallace as he sat in a vehicle Wednesday night.

The police chief says Wallace was found on property affiliated with the all-Black pro-gun group called the NFAC.

Raynor is still recovering in a hospital. The police chief says Raynor’s condition is showing “positive signs of improvement.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

