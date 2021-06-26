SC Lottery
UNCW’s Drew Hackett wins 49th Rice Planters Amateur

UNC Wilmington junior Drew Hackett shot -6 on Friday to win the 49th annual Rice Planters Amateur
UNC Wilmington junior Drew Hackett shot -6 on Friday to win the 49th annual Rice Planters Amateur(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - UNC Wilmington’s Drew Hackett shot a final round 66 to finish at -12 and take the championship at the 49th annual Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club on Friday afternoon.

Hackett’s Seahawks teammate Lansdon Robbins finished tied for 2nd with Furman’s Mac Scott at -9. Austin Fulton of Mississippi State, the 2019 winner and the 2020 runner-up of the Rice Planters, shot 65 on Friday, the lowest score of the week, to finish at -8 and in 4th place.

Hackett came out hot on Friday shooting birdies on 2 and 3 and following that up with 2 more on holes 6 and 7. He then birdied 13 and 15 on the back nine and avoided making anything lower than par the entire afternoon.

“To be on the trophy with names like Brooks Koepka and Tom Lehman, who would have thunk it.” Hackett said after his round. “A year ago if you’d told me I would win this thing I would have laughed in your face but it just takes a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication and time and then obviously just getting hot at the right time so winning this tournament is a big deal for me”

Duke’s Quinn Riley began the day tied for the lead with Hackett at -6. He shot even par on Friday to finish tied for 7th place.

