SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bluffton woman crowned Miss South Carolina

A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.
A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.(Amanda Ferguson Photography)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.

19-year-old Julia Herrin, who attends Auburn University, won the pageant Saturday at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

She competed as Miss Clarendon.

According to a press release, she performed Moonlight Sonata 3rd Movement on the piano for her talent.

Herrin will receive a $60,000 scholarship and is expected to compete in the Miss America competition in December.

Miss Charleston Christina Grace Harding made the top 10, and Miss North Charleston Brooke Vu and Miss Berkeley County Carli Drayton made the top 16.

17-year-old Dabria Aguilar, a student at Hanahan High School, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021 on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.
Lowcountry student crowned Miss South Carolina Teen
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on...
Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested
Officers say Lyric Whitfield and Desiree Najee Brown were arrested in connection to a June 18...
Officers: Two arrests made in North Charleston stabbing
At 9:50 p.m., 911 operators received a call reporting that a house was on fire on Crosby...
One person dead following house fire in North Charleston

Latest News

A hospital in North Charleston is working to give greater access to care for patients in the...
Lowcountry hospital expands advanced heart program
A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home...
Freeport Police Department asks for public help identifying lost child
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry hospital expands advanced heart program
At 9:50 p.m., 911 operators received a call reporting that a house was on fire on Crosby...
Coroner: 77-year-old dies in North Charleston house fire