Coroner: 77-year-old dies in North Charleston house fire

At 9:50 p.m., 911 operators received a call reporting that a house was on fire on Crosby...
At 9:50 p.m., 911 operators received a call reporting that a house was on fire on Crosby Avenue. Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department said first arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke and heavy fire coming from a single-family home.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 77-year-old man who died in a house fire Friday night.

Robert Lee Ware died Friday at the scene of a house fire on Crosby Avenue, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

At 9:50 p.m., 911 operators received a call reporting that a house was on fire on Crosby Avenue. Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department said first arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke and heavy fire coming from a single-family home.

The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

