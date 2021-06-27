Coroner: 77-year-old dies in North Charleston house fire
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 77-year-old man who died in a house fire Friday night.
Robert Lee Ware died Friday at the scene of a house fire on Crosby Avenue, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
At 9:50 p.m., 911 operators received a call reporting that a house was on fire on Crosby Avenue. Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department said first arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke and heavy fire coming from a single-family home.
The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating the incident.
