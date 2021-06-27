SC Lottery
Facebook Campus program helps connect college students

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Facebook is rolling out a new program exclusively for college students called Facebook Campus. Product manager Charmaine Hung describes it as a “one stop shop for all things college.”

The program is a separate Facebook profile for verified students at participating universities across the nation. Facebook has unveiled the project at more than 260 schools since last September and recently announced the program at the University of South Carolina and Benedict College.

“We’ve been really excited to see how students are using the product, especially during COVID, when students can’t be together on campus,” said Hung. “I think having a product that lets people connect with classmates especially for people who have never met in person before, has been really helpful.”

Hung says students can use the platform to filter through other students in their major and in their classes to meet classmates online. She says many students have also been using the platforms to ask questions about potential professors or to find roommates.

Josie-Gray Kovan, and incoming freshman at the University of South Carolina, began using Facebook Campus when she received a link to sign up this Spring.

“I’ve mainly used (Facebook) to find things for college by joining like the student groups were like prospective schools that I was looking at,” said Kovan. “I am in the class of 2025 admitted student group, and I actually used that to help find my suitemates.”

Hung says that Facebook is returning to its original purpose at its founding in 2004—acting as a place for students to connect.

“People’s social networks are a little bit ballooning now. What it used to be was really being able to see your classmates and your same major really understand who went to your school,” said Hung. “So we really wanted to bring it back to finding a space inside of Facebook where people can do just that.”

Facebook plans to continue introducing the platform to more colleges across the country this year.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

