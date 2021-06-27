FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off SC coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small low-pressure system about 500 miles off the Georgia-South Carolina border is becoming better organized.

The chance for development will increase Monday when the system moves over warmer waters of the Gulf stream, providing a better chance for it to become a tropical depression before it reaches land by late Monday.

Live 5 Meteorologist says the latest update Sunday afternoon shows the heaviest rain staying to the south of the Lowcountry into Georgia, which could reduce the risk of flooding for the area.

The rain should move in after 8 a.m. Monday along with gusty winds. Scattered showers will move in by mid-morning, but Sine said she is not expecting a washout.

By 6 p.m., rainfall totals are expected to be under a half-inch if the system’s path stays on its current track.

The event is expected to be short-lived and dry out will begin quickly after midnight on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trough of low pressure a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda. This cluster of showers and storms will arrive tomorrow, very similar to what we saw on Saturday. This system has a low chance of becoming a weak tropical cyclone. pic.twitter.com/t2WmddWcbm — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) June 27, 2021

The National Hurricane Center says there is a 50% chance the system could develop into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours.

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon, if necessary.

