Freeport Police Department asks for public help identifying lost child

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home Road in Freeport.

According to the Freeport Police Department, there is no parent information at this time.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying this child. If you recognize the child please call the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.