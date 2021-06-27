SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Freeport Police Department asks for public help identifying lost child

A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home...
A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home Road in Freeport.(Freeport Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home Road in Freeport.

According to the Freeport Police Department, there is no parent information at this time.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying this child. If you recognize the child please call the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.
Lowcountry student crowned Miss South Carolina Teen
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on...
Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested
Officers say Lyric Whitfield and Desiree Najee Brown were arrested in connection to a June 18...
Officers: Two arrests made in North Charleston stabbing
At 9:50 p.m., 911 operators received a call reporting that a house was on fire on Crosby...
One person dead following house fire in North Charleston

Latest News

A hospital in North Charleston is working to give greater access to care for patients in the...
Lowcountry hospital expands advanced heart program
At 9:50 p.m., 911 operators received a call reporting that a house was on fire on Crosby...
Coroner: 77-year-old dies in North Charleston house fire
World War II veteran Johnnie Jones received the Purple Heart Saturday, June 26, at Louisiana's...
101-year-old Louisiana veteran receives Purple Heart
VIDEO: Project Cool Breeze gives out dozens of A/C units to seniors
VIDEO: Project Cool Breeze gives out dozens of A/C units to seniors