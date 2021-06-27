SC Lottery
Lowcountry hospital expands advanced heart program

A hospital in North Charleston is working to give greater access to care for patients in the Lowcountry.(Trident Medical Center)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A hospital in North Charleston is working to provide greater access to care for patients in the Lowcountry.

Trident Medical Center held a ribbon cutting for an expansion of their advanced heart program.

Trident Medical Center expands advanced heart program(Trident Medical Center)

The hospital says it’s part of a nearly $25 million expansion of their heart and vascular programs, as heart disease continues to be a life-threatening disease for a growing number of Lowcountry residents.

Their newest electrophysiology lab works to increase access to advanced technology and procedures to correct problems related to heart rhythm, according to the hospital. They say this includes Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, one of the most common heart diseases.

“With the exception of people who have a genetic disposition, it’s possible to limit the risk of heart disease,” says Electrophysiologist Darren Sidney, MD. “Lifestyle modification helps.  Avoid smoking and eliminate fast food.  Diet and exercise are great places to start.”

Dr. Frank Cuoco offers some tips on how to take care of your heart.

“It’s always important to stay active,” he says. ”You can start with walking and go a little longer every day.  You may find after a few months of regular walking that you’ll be able to do more exercise that is good for your heart.”

Since 2019, the hospital says their doctors have performed nearly 4,000 procedures to correct heart rhythm-related procedures.

