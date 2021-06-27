More sunshine and today, showers on the way early next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of high pressure will keep the day mainly dry today, not ruling out an isolated shower or storm but coverage will be much less than what we saw yesterday. With more sunshine, highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. A secondary trough of low pressure will approach the area on Monday, scattered showers and storms will be likely at any point in the day. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. The rest of the week will feature daily showers and storm chances with the sea breeze, highs will be near 90 degrees with more humidity.

TODAY: Times of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm. High 89, Low 72.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 85, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 88, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. High 89, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 91, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 90, Low 75.

