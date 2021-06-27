More sunshine and today, watching the tropics early next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of high pressure will keep the day mainly dry today, not ruling out an isolated shower or storm but coverage will be much less than what we saw yesterday. With more sunshine, highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. A trough of low pressure will approach the area on Monday, scattered showers and storms will be likely at any point in the day. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. The rest of the week will feature daily showers and storm chances with the sea breeze, highs will be near 90 degrees with more humidity.

Tropics: As mentioned above, a trough of low pressure that is currently located several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda will arrive tomorrow. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this system, giving it a low chance of becoming a weak tropical cyclone (20%). The bottom line is Monday’s forecast will be very similar to Saturday’s. The trough of low pressure will bring widespread showers and storms to our area. Another tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands will continue moving slowly to the west over the next several days. Some slow development is possible as this system approaches the Greater and Lesser Antilles by the middle of the week. Development chances are low (30%). We will continue to monitor and will give you the first alert should anything develop.

TODAY: Times of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm. High 89, Low 72.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 85, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 88, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. High 89, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 91, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 90, Low 75.

