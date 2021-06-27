SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC officials offer free testing for HIV, sexual diseases

To mark National HIV Testing Day, South Carolina health officials are offering free testing for...
To mark National HIV Testing Day, South Carolina health officials are offering free testing for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases later this week.(Houston Dept. of Health via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - To mark National HIV Testing Day, South Carolina health officials are offering free testing for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases later this week.

Several health departments across the state are offering free testing Tuesday. The Department of Health and Environmental Control is recommending making an appointment.

State health officials also say adults can also order up to two free kits to test themselves at home at together.takemehome.org.

National HIV Testing Day is actually Sunday, but health officials decided to offer the free testing Tuesday.

At least 20,000 people in South Carolina have HIV.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.
Lowcountry student crowned Miss South Carolina Teen
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on...
Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested
Officers say Lyric Whitfield and Desiree Najee Brown were arrested in connection to a June 18...
Officers: Two arrests made in North Charleston stabbing
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an armed robbery...
Deputies asking for public’s help in armed robbery investigation

Latest News

A hospital in North Charleston is working to give greater access to care for patients in the...
Lowcountry hospital expands advanced heart program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry hospital expands advanced heart program
A critical blood shortage is on the cusp of crippling hospitals across the country, and some...
Hospitals monitor blood supply amid critical shortage nationwide
The Medical University of South Carolina will purchase three Midlands-area hospitals and other...
MUSC to acquire Midlands hospitals, ER facility