SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Utility asks to run SC nuclear plants for 20 more years

Duke Energy filed an application earlier this month with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to...
Duke Energy filed an application earlier this month with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend the licenses to run its reactors at the Oconee Nuclear Station near Seneca for 20 more years.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (AP) - The utility that runs two nuclear reactors in northwestern South Carolina is asking the federal government to allow them to keep making power for at least 30 more years.

Duke Energy filed an application earlier this month with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend the licenses to run its reactors at the Oconee Nuclear Station near Seneca for 20 more years.

The Anderson Independent-Mail reported that the license for one reactor would then run until 2053 with the other running until 2054.

Duke Energy says the extensions are part of its plans to seek 20-year license extensions at its five reactors at three sites in South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.
Lowcountry student crowned Miss South Carolina Teen
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on...
Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested
Officers say Lyric Whitfield and Desiree Najee Brown were arrested in connection to a June 18...
Officers: Two arrests made in North Charleston stabbing
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an armed robbery...
Deputies asking for public’s help in armed robbery investigation

Latest News

To mark National HIV Testing Day, South Carolina health officials are offering free testing for...
SC officials offer free testing for HIV, sexual diseases
The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says crews are on the scene on Highway 17...
Officials say bear struck by vehicle overnight near Awendaw
A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.
Bluffton woman crowned Miss South Carolina
A hospital in North Charleston is working to give greater access to care for patients in the...
Lowcountry hospital expands advanced heart program