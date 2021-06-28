SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. Veterans Affairs office moving to new location

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Veterans Affairs Office has a new location and it is at the same site as the Berkeley County Water and Sanitation building in Moncks Corner.

The VA now has their own space on the side of the Berkeley County Water and Sanitation property that faces Old Highway 52.

Officials say it is moving to its new location after leaving its previous, leased property in Goose Creek.

Berkeley County Veterans Affairs Director Jan Helton says the new location provides more space for veterans in a more secure facility. She says it’s the only Veteran’s Affairs office in the county, and the location in Moncks Corner is more central and accessible for veterans.

“We are so grateful to county leadership for both realizing our need for a larger site and recognizing the importance of assisting our veterans. The Berkeley County VA office works with thousands of men and women who served their country with courage,” Helton said. “My staff now has the rewarding opportunity to serve them. This new facility will help strengthen that effort for years to come.”

Berkeley County has approximately 22,000 to 23,000 resident veterans, and Helton says that number is only growing.

Veterans of all ages can come to the new office to enroll in healthcare plans and discuss insurance benefits. Additionally, they can meet with counselors, and get connected with rehab or hospital accommodations.

There will also be new electronic kiosks for more efficient check-ins. Helton says they also plan to add an outdoor gazebo area for veterans to use while they wait.

The ribbon-cutting will be held at 212 Oakley Plantation Drive in Moncks Corner at 4 p.m. Monday.

County and VA officials say the event is open to the public and all veterans are encouraged to attend.

