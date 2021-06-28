SC Lottery
City leaders organize ‘Summer of Service’ events for Charleston youth

The ‘Summer of Service’ events are focused on helping youth and organizers say they will be providing tools for students to be successful as they navigate middle and high school.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Youth Volunteer Corps of Charleston will hold a Summer of Service series to promote leadership development opportunities and team building events for local youth.

Organizers say the events are for kids between the ages of 11 and 18 and they will begin Monday. The program will extend until Aug. 8.

The ‘Summer of Service’ events are focused on helping youth and organizers say they will be providing tools for students to be successful as they navigate middle and high school.

The YVC says the also want to encourage these kids to become leaders in their communities.

A new event will be introduced each week in a combination of virtual and in-person formats. Organizers say the in-person service learning opportunities, such as litter sweeps and gardening and construction projects, are scheduled to begin in late July.

In order for youth to participate, the YVC says they must complete the Youth Volunteer Profile and Parent Waiver, or have one on file with YVC of Charleston.

Kids and their parents can register for individual events by visiting the YVC website.

All participants will earn volunteer hours for their participation, organizers say.

The summer is a great time for youth to make a difference in their community while gaining valuable job skills and having fun,” City of Charleston Youth Programs Coordinator Jennifer Gorham said. “Serving with YVC of Charleston is more than just a summer activity—it can help youth develop lifetime passions for service and explore career opportunities.”

Parents can sign up to receive the weekly Summer of Service newsletter highlighting upcoming events by filling out a YVC of Charleston online form.

