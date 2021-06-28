SC Lottery
Clemson Travels to Rutgers for 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball will travel to Rutgers in the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 30 with the time and network designation to be announced at a later date by ESPN.

Clemson is 2-2 overall against Rutgers, including a 1-0 mark on the road in the series with a 78-68 win over the Scarlet Knights on March 16, 1999.

It will be a quick rematch for the Tigers and Scarlet Knights after most recently playing each other in the 2021 NCAA Tournament first round. The Tigers fell 60-56.

Clemson holds a 12-9 advantage in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the 12 wins are tied for the third-most among all 29 ACC and Big Ten programs that have taken part in the challenge over the years. In fact, the 12 victories in the 20+ year series are more than any Big Ten program. The Tigers hold a 6-4 record on the road in the challenge.

Rutgers finished last season 16-12 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights were 10-4 at home last season.

