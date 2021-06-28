SC Lottery
Crash closes Hwy 41 in Mount Pleasant near Joe Rouse Road

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say Highway 41 is closed in both directions at Joe Rouse Road closed because of a crash.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire Department says the road is closed between the two Park West entrance points.

Officials say the crash involved two vehicles and minor injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

