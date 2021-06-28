SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews respond to rollover crash in Mount Pleasant

.
.(The Awendaw-McClellenville Fire District)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is responding to a crash on Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

Firefighters say they are responding to single vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Highway 17. They say it is in the parking lot of the the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District’s Fire Station 3.

The single vehicle crash is also a rollover the fire district says.

One victim was removed from the vehicle and crews say EMS transported them to a trauma center with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
The low-pressure area, about 500 miles off the Georgia-South Carolina border, could become a...
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off SC coast
A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.
Lowcountry student crowned Miss South Carolina Teen
The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says crews are on the scene on Highway 17...
Officials say bear struck by vehicle overnight near Awendaw
A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.
Bluffton woman crowned Miss South Carolina

Latest News

It can sense firetrucks approaching from up to 2,000 feet away and then quickly change the...
Mount Pleasant sees success with devices prioritizing emergency vehicles at stoplights
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant sees success with devices prioritizing emergency vehicles at stoplights
The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says crews are on the scene on Highway 17...
Officials say bear struck by vehicle overnight near Awendaw
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officials say bear struck by vehicle overnight near Awendaw