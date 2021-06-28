Crews respond to rollover crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is responding to a crash on Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

Firefighters say they are responding to single vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Highway 17. They say it is in the parking lot of the the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District’s Fire Station 3.

The single vehicle crash is also a rollover the fire district says.

One victim was removed from the vehicle and crews say EMS transported them to a trauma center with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

One patient removed from vehicle ground transported to trauma center minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZWueQ8eMgL — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) June 28, 2021

