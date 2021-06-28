Donated books accepted through Wednesday for Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation book drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You still have time to donate new and gently-used books through the end of the month in a book drive to benefit the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation.

The organization was named for a Charleston County librarian who died in the June 17, 2015, Charleston church shooting at Mother Emanuel AME.

Hurd spent 31 years with the Charleston County Public Library before her death.

“During her years at the library, Cynthia touched the lives of thousands of people – encouraging children during their earliest days as new readers and then watching them grow as they came to the library to work on homework assignments, then fill out applications for colleges and jobs and, ultimately, return to the library with children of their own,” the foundation’s website states.

Books can be dropped off at the following locations:

Charleston County Public Library branches:

Dorchester Road Regional Library – 6325 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston

Main Library – 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Baxter Patrick/James Island – 1858 Grimball Rd., Charleston

Wando/Mt. Pleasant – 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Bees Ferry/West Ashley – 3035 Sanders Rd., Charleston

John Dart – 1067 King St., Charleston

Mellow Mushroom locations:

4855 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

19 Magnolia Rd., Charleston

Berkeley County Library branches:

Daniel Island Library - 2301 Daniel Island Dr., Daniel Island

Hanahan Library - 1216 Old Murray Dr., Hanahan

Goose Creek Library - 325 Old Moncks Corner Rd, Goose Creek

Earlier this month, Live 5 News and Reading Partners teamed for a book drive to raise money for the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation, with a portion of proceeds of book sales at Barnes and Noble locations going to the foundation.

That drive ended Sunday, but stores will accept new and gently-used books through Wednesday.

