FIRST ALERT: Tracking a tropical disturbance approaching our coast!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we track a tropical disturbance approaching the coast of South Carolina and Georgia. The National Hurricane Center gives an area of low pressure, centered 150 miles SE of Charleston, a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm before moving onshore later today. This area of low pressure is most likely to move onshore near the SC/GA border. Regardless of whether this becomes a tropical system or not, bands of scattered showers and downpours are possible today. It will also be a bit breezy today, especially near the coast, and there is a high risk of rip currents at our beaches today. Please avoid entering the water! Rainfall totals will be less than .5″ for most folks but a few isolated spots may exceed 1″ before the day is over. This storm system will move through quickly but a few showers may linger overnight and into early tomorrow morning. The rest of the week looks like a typical June/July week with a mix of sun and clouds and a few showers and storms each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. Breezy. High 86.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 89.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 90.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

