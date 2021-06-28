FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Four approaching our coast!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we track Tropical Depression Four approaching the coast of South Carolina and Georgia. This area of low pressure is most likely to move onshore between Beaufort and Charleston. Bands of scattered showers and downpours will continue into this evening. In fact, it won’t be raining the whole time and some sunshine is expected. It will also be a bit breezy today, especially near the coast, and there is a high risk of rip currents at our beaches. Please avoid entering the water! Winds could gust up to 40 mph at times, especially along the coast. Rainfall totals will generally be less than .5″ for most folks but a few isolated spots may exceed 1″ before the day is over. This storm system will move through quickly but a few showers may linger overnight and into early tomorrow morning. The rest of the week looks like a typical June/July week with a mix of sun and clouds and a few showers and storms each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

TODAY: On and off pockets of heavy rain. Some sunshine. Temperatures steady near 80 degrees. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. High 88, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. High 89, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms. High 91, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 90, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 90, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 89, Low 73.

