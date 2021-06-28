Free boat safety inspections offered for July 4 weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Natural Resources will offer free boat inspections at selected boat landings across the state during the July 4 weekend.

SCDNR officials say the July 4 weekend is the year’s busiest on state waters and the inspections are part of an effort to keep boaters safe.

The inspections are being hosted at the following Lowcountry locations:

Saturday:

Beaufort County: Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island) - Battery Creek; 10 a.m. to noon

Charleston County: Wappoo Cut - ICW; 10 a.m. to noon; Buck Hall Landing - ICW; 10 a.m. to noon

Georgetown County: Carroll A. Campbell Landing - Sampit River; 10 a.m. to noon

Sunday:

Beaufort County: Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn) - Chechesse River; 10 a.m. to noon

Berkeley County: Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek); 10 a.m. to noon

Charleston County: Remleys Point Landing - Wando River; 10 a.m. to noon

SCDNR officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration.

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections.

Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

