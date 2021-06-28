SC Lottery
HBO’s ‘Righteous Gemstones’ seeks ‘church goers’, ex-military, newborn twins as extras

Producers for the second season of HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" are searching for extras to appear in the series.(Live 5/File)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Producers for the second season of HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” are searching for extras to appear in the series.

Specifically, Tona B. Dahlquist Casting says they are looking for 100 people to portray church goers on Thursday, Friday and the following Tuesday, July 6. The casting company says people can apply to film either one or all of the dates listed

Dahlquist Casting says they are also looking for newborn twins. They say they are looking for twins that are six weeks to four months old.

Men currently or formerly in military or law enforcement positions are needed to portray snipers, mercenaries, compound security and armed guard types, Dahlquist Casting says. Those actors are needed for filming on July 12.

Dahlquist Casting says they are looking for professional “fire eaters” for filming in an area outside of Charleston.

Finally, the casting agency says they need current or former EMT’s and paramedics for filming on July 12. They specify they are looking for muscular men that would play reoccurring featured roles.

Dahlquist said those who wish to be considered should submit the following:

  • 2 current photos (close and full-length); These photos can be taken on a cell phone.
  • Your name
  • Your phone number
  • Your age
  • The city and state you live in
  • Your height and weight
  • Complete clothing sizes (for wardrobe)
  • Description of any visible tattoos or piercings

Submissions should be sent to TRG2background@gmail.com and in the heading of the email, state your ethnicity, gender and city/state you live in.

Those who are selected will be required to have two COVID-19 tests the production company will arrange and pay for before they will be allowed to take part.

Extras that film on their scheduled date will receive an additional $50 for each test taken, Dahlquist said.

