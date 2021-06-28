Moncks Corner officer resigns following bribery allegations

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A former officer with the Moncks Corner Police Department is now under investigation after a traffic case sparked interest in his ticketing history.

Former Corporal Randall Scott has resigned from the Moncks Corner Police Department after admitting to taking money in exchange for dismissing citations, incident reports state.

The report continues that Scott was caught when someone he pulled over arrived in traffic court claiming he had already paid “Randy”. Scott was not at that court case and instead it was presided over by another member of the Moncks Corner Police Department.

Police say Judge Shai Bennett remarked that the accusation needed to be investigated.

The man who had received the citation and accused Scott said he agreed to pay Scott the $76.88 ticket price in exchange for points not to be put on his license. The man said he had a commercial driver’s license and the points from a ticket would have really hurt him. He

The cited man said Scott then picked up his phone and called someone in the department to dismiss the ticket.

Officers then spoke to a Patrolman First Class who had been dismissing the tickets. He said Scott would send him photos of the tickets he wanted dismissed.

Investigators then inspected tickets that Scott would fill and ask the Pfc. to dismiss later.

When confronted, the MCPD said Scott confessed to taking money in exchange for dismissing tickets, but said he only did so to help people with their points. Police say Scott admitted to taking $1,200 from 10 to 12 different people.

Scott then resigned from the Moncks Corner Police Department, but incident reports say Scott’s conduct is still under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

