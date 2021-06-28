SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mount Pleasant sees success with devices prioritizing emergency vehicles at stoplights

It can sense firetrucks approaching from up to 2,000 feet away and then quickly change the...
It can sense firetrucks approaching from up to 2,000 feet away and then quickly change the lights, giving drivers queued at intersections time to get through or make a turn to get out of first responders’ way.(Live 5)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders will tell you every second matters when trying to get to an emergency scene. That’s why the town of Mount Pleasant installed technology on every stoplight in town two years ago to help first responders get to emergencies faster.

Deputy Fire Chief Craig Oliverius said since implementing the technology, response times have dropped after they had been getting slower due to rising traffic from the town’s explosive growth.

“There’s a technology that’s installed in the (stoplight’s) traffic cabinet, and then… in each fire apparatus we have a box that sends the signal through the cloud and to that traffic signal box,” he explained.

That signal lets the light know when to change the light from red to green so emergency vehicles don’t have to wait. It can sense firetrucks approaching from up to 2,000 feet away and then quickly change the lights, giving drivers queued at intersections time to get through or make a turn to get out of first responders’ way.

“It works on our radios and our truck, it works on cell signal and it works on GPS,” Oliverius said. “What it does is it senses the truck, the speed of the truck, the location and if you have a left turn signal on or a right turn signal.”

The devices were installed over a several-week period in 2019 at a cost of $294,000. For Oliverius, that cost is well worth it.

“Our drivers would typically encounter getting to a red light that was in the stop position and we might be 25, 35 cars back, and that was difficult for the public because the public at that point is not able to move,” he said. “Now when we get to the traffic light, it’s green, traffic is fleshed out ahead of us and the public can safely pull over.”

In 2020, the first units to respond to high-risk fire calls got there a minute and 46 seconds faster, the department said, and fire engines and ladder trucks also arrived more than 45 seconds quicker.

After seeing success in the town, Oliverius said he hopes will spread to other parts of the Lowcountry.

“We hope that this is something the whole entire county and our local fire departments will consider investing in this technology because we have seen the benefits,” he said.

Charleston County said it has the technology installed on a very limited number of its emergency vehicles but added it’s too early to say if they’ll consider a wider rollout down the road.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.
Lowcountry student crowned Miss South Carolina Teen
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on...
Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested
Officers say Lyric Whitfield and Desiree Najee Brown were arrested in connection to a June 18...
Officers: Two arrests made in North Charleston stabbing
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an armed robbery...
Deputies asking for public’s help in armed robbery investigation

Latest News

Authorities say one lane of Highway 41 at Joe Rouse Road is closed because of a crash.
Crash closes Hwy 41 in Mount Pleasant near Joe Rouse Road
The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says crews are on the scene on Highway 17...
Officials say bear struck by vehicle overnight near Awendaw
A hospital in North Charleston is working to give greater access to care for patients in the...
Lowcountry hospital expands advanced heart program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry hospital expands advanced heart program