N. Charleston man drowns at Georgia state park

Game wardens responded to the Fort Yargo State Park in Winder at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday...
Game wardens responded to the Fort Yargo State Park in Winder at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday to a report of a possible drowning.(Google Earth)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDER, Ga. (WCSC) - Authorities in Georgia said a 21-year-old man from North Charleston drowned Saturday afternoon while swimming in Georgia.

Geraldo Morales Gonzalez, 21, drowned Saturday afternoon, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon.

Game wardens responded to the Fort Yargo State Park in Winder at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday to a report of a possible drowning.

DNR found Gonzalez’s body with a sector scan sonar approximately three hours later in six-and-a-half feet of water just inside the swimming area, McKinnon said.

