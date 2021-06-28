SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released

Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10, 2020.
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators are set to release new information in the case of 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik’s kidnapping and murder.

Faye disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on the afternoon of Feb. 10, 2020. Her body was found in a wooded area of her neighborhood four days later.

Her neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Taylor, was found dead the same day. Police said at the time that Taylor killed Faye, and that he was the only one involved in her death.

The motive remains unclear.

Friday, July 2, 2021, the Cayce Department of Public Safety, which is the lead investigating agency of Faye’s death, said it will release new information, including video and photo evidence.

The evidence has been gathered in response to multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests from local media outlets.

WIS will report that information as soon as it’s shared.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials with the National Weather Service said although the system has been upgraded, the...
Depression strengthens to Tropical Storm Danny off SC coast
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square....
Citadel issues statement on recent grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says crews are on the scene on Highway 17...
Officials say bear struck by vehicle overnight near Awendaw
A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.
Bluffton woman crowned Miss South Carolina

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: U.S. Sen. Scott launches re-election bid in Columbia
Former Corporal Randall Scott has resigned from the Moncks Corner Police Department after...
Moncks Corner officer resigns following bribery allegations
A Summerville woman is asking the Town of Mount Pleasant to fix an error she spotted at a...
Veteran’s name misspelled on memorial brick in Mount Pleasant
CPD says they first responded to 1 Coming Street after receiving multiple calls about shots...
Police investigate shooting in downtown Charleston