Police call in SWAT team to respond to incident in Georgetown

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s SWAT Team is responding to assist Georgetown Police on an incident Monday.

Police have not yet provided details on the nature of the incident, but the sheriff’s office confirmed its SWAT team was requested in the area of Dawson Street.

Deputies are asking people avoid the area for the time being.

There is no word on whether anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

