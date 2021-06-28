SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police investigate robbery at Northwoods Mall store

North Charleston Police say two men stole a cash drawer from a store at Northwoods Mall last...
North Charleston Police say two men stole a cash drawer from a store at Northwoods Mall last week.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have not yet identified suspects in a robbery at Northwoods Mall last week.

Police responded Tuesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. to a report of a robbery at a store in the mall, an incident report states.

The report does not list which store was involved.

An employee said she was in the shoe department of the store when she heard a commotion coming from the home goods section. She said she walked to the section and saw two men, one of whom yelled, “What do you want?”

She told police she asked the men if she could help them and one said, “You can help me,” as he pulled a black handgun and pointed it at her.

The two men then left the store and got into a vehicle.

The store employee called a manager who called 911.

Police reviewed security footage which showed the two men entering the store at approximately 8:30 p.m. The footage shows the two men grab the cash drawer from a cash register station and place it into a bag and walk towards the exit, the report states.

Police say the footage showed one of the man pulling a handgun from his side and pointing it at the employee, and then shows them leaving the store and getting into a white Kia Soul.

The report states the cash register had already been shut down for the night and does not specify how much money may have been inside.

The first man was described as approximately 5-feet, 7-inches to 5-feet, 8-inches tall, with a muscular frame, wearing a light-colored baseball hat, a black long-sleeved shirt, blue athletic shorts and white shoes.

The second is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a medium frame, wearing a tan bucket hat, a black long-sleeved shirt, orange shorts and dark shoes.

Police have not yet released stills from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact North Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 or the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
The center of the low was approximately 190 miles east-southeast of Hilton Head Island as of 8...
Tropical depression develops off SC coast, could become Tropical Storm Danny
The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says crews are on the scene on Highway 17...
Officials say bear struck by vehicle overnight near Awendaw
A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.
Lowcountry student crowned Miss South Carolina Teen
A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.
Bluffton woman crowned Miss South Carolina

Latest News

Police say the shooting happened after a group of six men got involved in a dispute near the...
Recent Citadel grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Recent Citadel grad shot in Times Square shooting
The single vehicle crash is also a rollover the fire district says.
Crews respond to rollover crash in McClellenville
The VA now has their own space on the side of the Berkeley County Water and Sanitation property...
Berkeley Co. Veterans Affairs office moving to new location