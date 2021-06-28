Police investigate robbery at Northwoods Mall store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have not yet identified suspects in a robbery at Northwoods Mall last week.

Police responded Tuesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. to a report of a robbery at a store in the mall, an incident report states.

The report does not list which store was involved.

An employee said she was in the shoe department of the store when she heard a commotion coming from the home goods section. She said she walked to the section and saw two men, one of whom yelled, “What do you want?”

She told police she asked the men if she could help them and one said, “You can help me,” as he pulled a black handgun and pointed it at her.

The two men then left the store and got into a vehicle.

The store employee called a manager who called 911.

Police reviewed security footage which showed the two men entering the store at approximately 8:30 p.m. The footage shows the two men grab the cash drawer from a cash register station and place it into a bag and walk towards the exit, the report states.

Police say the footage showed one of the man pulling a handgun from his side and pointing it at the employee, and then shows them leaving the store and getting into a white Kia Soul.

The report states the cash register had already been shut down for the night and does not specify how much money may have been inside.

The first man was described as approximately 5-feet, 7-inches to 5-feet, 8-inches tall, with a muscular frame, wearing a light-colored baseball hat, a black long-sleeved shirt, blue athletic shorts and white shoes.

The second is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a medium frame, wearing a tan bucket hat, a black long-sleeved shirt, orange shorts and dark shoes.

Police have not yet released stills from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact North Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 or the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076.

