Police investigate shooting in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

CPD says they first responded to 1 Coming Street after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they say they began canvassing a nearby apartment complex for a victim or crime scene. Officers say they found numerous shell casings outside an apartment on Wilson Street.

At this point, police say they were informed by Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch that a shooting victim had arrived at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Officers ordered all the occupants out of the apartment surrounded by shell casings in order to preform what they call a protective sweep. CPD says the witnesses were all detained and separately interviewed.

A search warrant was conducted at 4:30 a.m. but police did not report finding anything of note during the search.

Police say an interview with the victim at MUSC revealed he had been walking in the hallway or the apartment complex he lived in when he was shot in the lower left leg.

An incident report described the wound as a “minor injury”.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating but they did not list any suspects in their investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.