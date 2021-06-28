SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Social media post helped lead to man’s assault charge

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing an assault charge after authorities say he and two women attacked someone, then bragged about it on social media.

Montiez Damien King, 31, is charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob, according to jail records.

The charge stems from an incident Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station on Dorchester Road.

The victim told police she was pumping gas when King pulled up behind her vehicle and called to her, and then two with him charged at her, an affidavit states. Police say the victim was beaten and that her wig was ripped off during the fight.

When she attempted to get into her car to drive off, King’s car blocked her, court documents state, leading her to strike the driver’s door of his car.

A witness to the incident corroborated the victim’s account, the affidavit states.

Police say they tracked down King and noted a Facebook Live video recorded by King in which he spoke about assaulting the victim with the other suspects. The affidavit states King waved the victim’s wig around in the video.

A second video that appears to last only about 10 seconds shows the initial assault, the document states.

King is out of jail after a judge set bond Monday at $15,000 for the charge.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the National Weather Service said although the system has been upgraded, the...
Depression strengthens to Tropical Storm Danny
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square....
Citadel issues statement on recent grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says crews are on the scene on Highway 17...
Officials say bear struck by vehicle overnight near Awendaw
A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.
Bluffton woman crowned Miss South Carolina

Latest News

A forklift stacks pallets of compressed cardboard the Charleston County Materials Recovery...
Summerville restarting recycling program after more than 5 years
Members of Charleston’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee received updates on multiple...
Nearly two dozen bike, pedestrian projects planned across Charleston
DHEC officials said the agency is aware of a “very limited” number of similar cases since...
‘Very limited’ number of saline-only COVID vaccines accidentally given, SC health dept. says
The Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation was named for a longtime Charleston County librarian who...
Donated books accepted through Wednesday for Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation book drive