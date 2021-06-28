RiverDogs Shut Out Augusta 3-0 in Series Finale

Charleston, S.C. — Four RiverDogs pitchers combined to shut out the GreenJackets, 3-0, Sunday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in front of 4,010 fans, for Charleston’s fifth win of the six-game series. It was Charleston’s Minor League-leading ninth shutout of the season.

The RiverDogs (31-15) scored in each of the first three innings against starter Joey Estes. Alika Williams began the game with a single to left field and moved to third on a Heriberto Hernandez ground rule double. Diego Infante then got the RiverDogs on the board with an RBI groundout, as the GreenJackets (20-27) infield remained back.

Charleston added on an inning later when Johan Lopez’s third home run of the season cleared the right field fence.

In the third, it was Williams sparking another rally for Charleston. He led off with another single to left, and advanced to third, this time, on a Garett Hiott double to right field. Hernandez then drove in the final run of the game with a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left field.

That was all the offense the RiverDogs needed, as four pitchers combined to shut out the GreenJackets on four hits.

Cole Wilcox went the first 2 ⅓ innings, before exiting with the trainer for an unspecified reason. Wilcox did not allow a hit and struck out five of the eight batters he faced. Angel Felipe then worked the next 2 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief, working into and out of trouble, as he stranded five baserunners. Andrew Gross pushed his consecutive scoreless streak to 27 innings with three more blank frames on Sunday. And Brayden Theriot finished it off with a perfect ninth inning.

The RiverDogs closed the series with 17 consecutive scoreless innings, winning their first series against Augusta since July 2018.

Felipe (1-0) earned his first win in relief of Wilcox. Estes (0-3) allowed three runs on six hits in 5 ⅓ innings, as he faced the RiverDogs for the second time in the series. Theriot notched his second save of the series.

Ballpark Fun

Sunday was MUSC Health Family Sunday, where more than 500 kids ran the bases after the game. The team also partnered with the Palmetto Military Support Group to host the annual Lowcountry Salutes event, which recognizes area high school seniors choosing to enter the armed forces or an ROTC program. The event is part of the RiverDogs’ military support and appreciation campaign, alongside partners Boeing.

Following a league-wide off-day on Monday, the RiverDogs will head to Kannapolis for a six-game series that begins on Tuesday. It is Charleston’s only series with the Cannon Ballers this season.