SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

RiverDogs Shut Out Augusta 3-0 in Series Finale

The RiverDogs wrapped up their week long series with the GreenJackets with a 3-0 win on Sunday
The RiverDogs wrapped up their week long series with the GreenJackets with a 3-0 win on Sunday(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charleston, S.C. — Four RiverDogs pitchers combined to shut out the GreenJackets, 3-0, Sunday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in front of 4,010 fans, for Charleston’s fifth win of the six-game series. It was Charleston’s Minor League-leading ninth shutout of the season.

The RiverDogs (31-15) scored in each of the first three innings against starter Joey Estes. Alika Williams began the game with a single to left field and moved to third on a Heriberto Hernandez ground rule double. Diego Infante then got the RiverDogs on the board with an RBI groundout, as the GreenJackets (20-27) infield remained back.

Charleston added on an inning later when Johan Lopez’s third home run of the season cleared the right field fence.

In the third, it was Williams sparking another rally for Charleston. He led off with another single to left, and advanced to third, this time, on a Garett Hiott double to right field. Hernandez then drove in the final run of the game with a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left field.

That was all the offense the RiverDogs needed, as four pitchers combined to shut out the GreenJackets on four hits.

Cole Wilcox went the first 2 ⅓ innings, before exiting with the trainer for an unspecified reason. Wilcox did not allow a hit and struck out five of the eight batters he faced. Angel Felipe then worked the next 2 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief, working into and out of trouble, as he stranded five baserunners. Andrew Gross pushed his consecutive scoreless streak to 27 innings with three more blank frames on Sunday. And Brayden Theriot finished it off with a perfect ninth inning.

The RiverDogs closed the series with 17 consecutive scoreless innings, winning their first series against Augusta since July 2018.

Felipe (1-0) earned his first win in relief of Wilcox. Estes (0-3) allowed three runs on six hits in 5 ⅓ innings, as he faced the RiverDogs for the second time in the series. Theriot notched his second save of the series.

Ballpark Fun

Sunday was MUSC Health Family Sunday, where more than 500 kids ran the bases after the game. The team also partnered with the Palmetto Military Support Group to host the annual Lowcountry Salutes event, which recognizes area high school seniors choosing to enter the armed forces or an ROTC program. The event is part of the RiverDogs’ military support and appreciation campaign, alongside partners Boeing.

Following a league-wide off-day on Monday, the RiverDogs will head to Kannapolis for a six-game series that begins on Tuesday. It is Charleston’s only series with the Cannon Ballers this season.

Most Read

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
A high school student in Hanahan has been crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021.
Lowcountry student crowned Miss South Carolina Teen
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on...
Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested
Officers say Lyric Whitfield and Desiree Najee Brown were arrested in connection to a June 18...
Officers: Two arrests made in North Charleston stabbing
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an armed robbery...
Deputies asking for public’s help in armed robbery investigation

Latest News

The Stingrays evened up the Kelly Cup finals with a 4-2 win in Game 2
Stingrays Strike Back To Even Finals Series
RiverDogs Beat 'Jackets on Toilet Paper Night
VIDEO: RiverDogs Beat 'Jackets on Toilet Paper Night
Battery Secure Shutout in 3-0 win over Loudoun
VIDEO: Battery Secure Shutout in 3-0 win over Loudoun
A night after a walk-off victory, the Charleston RiverDogs removed all drama with a five-run...
RiverDogs Beat ‘Jackets on Toilet Paper Night